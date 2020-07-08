527 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Odisha reported 527 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 10,624.

There are 3,860 active cases, while 6,703 patients have recovered while 48 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the Odisha health Department. (ANI)

