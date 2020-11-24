528 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): As many as 528 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 72,160, including 4,631 active cases and 65,703 recoveries.



So far, 1,180 deaths have been reported from the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,975 new COVID-19 infections and 480 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases in the country now stands at 91,77,841 including 86,04,955 recoveries and 4,38,667 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218. (ANI)

