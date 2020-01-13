Ladakh [India], Jan 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday.
The tremor occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 12:40 IST
