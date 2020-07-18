5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the Myanmar-India border on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 18 km South of Champhai in Mizoram on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 17-07-2020, 22:03:58 IST, Lat: 23.29 and Long: 93.35, Depth: 78 Km, Location: 18 km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale also struck 84 km South-East of Aizawl on Friday, EMSC said. (ANI)