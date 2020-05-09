53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Indore on Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): As many as 53 people tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, said Dr Praveen Jadia Chief Medical Health Officer.

"With 53 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Indore has mounted to 1,780," said Dr Jadia.

He further said that one person died on Friday due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 87.

A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

