53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 7 (ANI): 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state while 36 patients were discharged, said Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom on Wednesday.

Of the total fresh cases in the state, Dimapur reported 37 cases while Kohima and Peren recorded 8 and 6 respectively. Mokokchung and Phek each reported one case of COVID-19.



According to the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister, out of 36 discharged patients, 28 patients are from Dimapur. Four were discharged in Kohima while Zunheboto recorded two discharge cases. One person each was discharged from Mon and Wokha.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths. (ANI)

