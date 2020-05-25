53-year-old woman who tested COVID-19 positive dies in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): A 53-year-old woman from Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College died on Sunday.

She was suffering from cancer and had returned from abroad on May 20.

"The woman came from Dubai on May 20 and was directly shifted from Kochi International Airport to a private hospital in Calicut. She had complaints of breathing difficulty and was diagnosed with type-1 respiratory failure," Kozhikode Medical College said in a statement.

The woman was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

On May 24, she started developing hypotension despite inotropes and succumbed to the illness, according to the statement. (ANI)

