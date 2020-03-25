539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, says ICMR

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country.



"A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," said the ICMR in a statement.



A total of 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 25 at 10 am, it said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.



In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

