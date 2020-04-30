54 coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The number of coronavirus hotspots in the district has risen to 54, the district administration said on Thursday.

Out of these 54 containment zones, 21 are in the green zone, 9 are in the orange zone and 24 are in the red zone.

Green zone signifies that area where no new COVID-19 cases have been found in the last 28 days. Orange zone signifies that area where no new cases have been found in the last 14 days. Lastly, red zone signifies that area where new case(s) have been found in the last 14 days.

Three hotspots have been added to the red zone including - Sector 122, Parsvanath Paradise Sector 93A and Cleo County Sector 121.

Five hotspots have been added to green zone including - Sector 28, Sector 37, Grand Omaxe Sector 93B, Logix Blossom Sector 137 and Wajidpur village. (ANI)

