54 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 6,281

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): One death and 54 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,281 on Friday, said the state Health Department.

While 17 cases were reported from Kota, 14 cases were reported from Dungarpur, 13 from Jaipur, six from Jhunjhunu, two from Ajmer and one each from Bikaner and Dausa.

According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached, 6,281, including 2,587 active cases, and 152 deaths. (ANI)

