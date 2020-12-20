54 MTPA riverine port costing more than Rs 4,000 cr proposed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): As per the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high-level team of the state government led by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Special Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, Manoj Mishra on Sunday visited the proposed Mahanadi Riverine Port site.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Port, Shipping & Waterways has agreed to the state government proposal for the riverine port to be developed by PPT for which the formal MoU with the state government is under finalisation.

"This all-weather and multi-user port on Mahanadi river will be set up in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with a capacity of 54 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and estimated cost of Rs 4,062 crore of which 22 MTPA capacity will be created in the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,562 crore," the Odisha government said in a release.

The senior officers travelled to the proposed site on a vessel of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) together with PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy and other officials.

Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak was present at the proposed port site and had a discussion with officials about the project. Kendrapara District Collector also participated in the discussion.



The port will come up at Akhadasali village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, 13 kilometres from the river mouth at Paradip.

PPT will develop supporting project infrastructure like rail and road connectivity and dredging requirements of the port.

The state government has identified 300 hectares of land for the project.

The state government will also provide the necessary support to PPT in respect of any additional land required for the project.

Notably in 2018, the state government had decided to go ahead with Mahanadi Riverine Port and a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued.

However, the project could not progress due to lack of interest by potential bidders. PPT then evinced interest in the project and consequently, the MoU is proposed to be signed with the state government.

On commissioning, the Port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 4,000 persons in the first phase and about another 1,700 in the second phase, the state government estimated. (ANI)

