54 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally reaches at 1,146

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): With the spike of 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka on Sunday, the total number of positive cases rise to 1,146, said the state Health Department.

At present, there are 611 active cases in the state.

The total positive cases in the state include 497 discharged and 37 fatalities.

With an increase of 4,987 COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the count has reached 90,927, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

