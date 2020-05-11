54 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, total reaches 1,877

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab rose to 1,877 after 54 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,678. While 168 patients have been cured, 31 deaths have been reported in the state.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 67,152, including 44,029 active cases. (ANI)

