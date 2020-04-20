54 people arrested, 5 FIRs registered in connection with Padarayanapura incident: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 54 people have been arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura incident and five FIRs have been registered so far.

A ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over the shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

"54 people have been arrested and five have been secured. We will book them under suitable sections. We will take them into custody and we will investigate the matter," said Bommai.

"58 people were supposed to be taken for quarentine, 15 have been taken, 20 people were ready to go along with the officials but over 100 people damaged CCTV cameras, broke police barricades. Five FIRs have been lodged in connection with this incident. KFD might be involved in this violence. Out of the five FIRs two have been registered against Irfan and Wazeer who instigated the violence," he added.

More Police force has been deployed at the spot, the Minister said.

He added that police will continue to monitor the situation and will mainly be deployed at Padarayanapura, Bapujinagar, Tippu Nagar area.

"We will take stringent action against whoever breaks the guidelines. We are cautioning anyone who breaks law and attacks officials we will take stringent action against such people," he added.

"There are 19 positive cases in Padarayanapura. We held a meeting yesterday and spoke about what can be done next including the matter of food supply, security and quarentine," Bommai informed.

The incident occurred in the late evening at Padarayanapura, which is recognized as a 'Red Zone', when BBMP officials went to shift 15 secondary contacts of corona positive patients. However, some people created a ruckus, broke the barricade and removed the police post in the area. (ANI)

