54 people test COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI): Fifty-Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the state so far is 1683, including 908 active cases and 20 deaths, said Tamil Nadu government's Health Department.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged following treatment in the state till now is 752.

Two people have died in the state on Thursday due to COVID-19, the Health Department added. (ANI)

