54 people who visited Markaz Nizamuddin are quarantined: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that of the 71 people from West Bengal who had attended the religious event at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, 54 have been quarantined.

"71 people from the state attended the event at Markaz Nizamuddin. 54 people out of 71 have been put under quarantine," said Banerjee.

She also said, "If anyone visited Markaz, they must inform the authorities. There is nothing to be scared of."

The gathering organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from those who attended the event in Delhi, with 24 cases being reported from the national capital alone, apart from Telangana, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands amongst others.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

