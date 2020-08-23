5,423 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A total of 5,423 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 4,99,242 with 1,35,613 people having recovered from the virus in the State. The percentage of recovered patients is now 72.21 per cent. So far, 2,926 people have died due to the infectious virus.

India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases. 912 deaths have also been reported due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

