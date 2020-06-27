543 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana, tally reaches 13,427

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 543 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 13,427, said Health Department, Government of Haryana.

A total of 8472 people have recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 218, Health Department, Government of Haryana informed.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

