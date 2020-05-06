548 COVID-19 cases in Haryana in total, 256 recover

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 548 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana.

The state Health Department said that 256 persons have recovered from the disease in the state while there are 286 active cases. It said six persons have succumbed to the coronavirus. The doubling rate in the state is 11 days.

A total of 46,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India and 13,161 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 31,967 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. (ANI)

