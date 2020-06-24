549 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in last 24 hrs

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 23 (ANI): As many as 549 coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

The state has reported 28,429 cases including 20,521 discharged and 1,711 deaths so far, according to the Gujarat Health Department.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. (ANI)

