55 healthcare workers contracted COVID-19 in Himachal's Kangra so far

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): A total of 55 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh so far, Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Sunday.

According to the district CMO, this includes 34 doctors, 7 staff-nurses and 5 paramedics.

Meanwhile, nine police personnel have also tested positive for the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,978 active COVID-19 cases with 54 deaths so far in the state. (ANI)

