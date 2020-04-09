55 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total reaches 241

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): 55 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the state tally for the infection to 241, Gujarat Health Department said on Thursday.

Out of 55 new coronavirus cases, 50 cases were reported from Ahmedabad, 2 from Surat, while 1 case each was reported from Dahod, Anand and Chotta Udepur.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday had informed that the state government will provide free ration to 60 lakh families who were not getting food under National Food Security Act.



"We have decided that people with Above Poverty Line 1 card, who were not getting food grains due to National Food Security Act will now be given 10 kg wheat grains, 3 kg Rice, 1 Kg Pulse grain and 1 kg sugar-free of cost. 60 lakh families will get benefited from it," Rupani said. (ANI)