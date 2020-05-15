55 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,589

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 (ANI): 55 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,589 on Friday, said the state Health Department.

The tally includes 1,818 active coronavirus cases while 125 fatalities have been reported due to infection in the state till Friday.

The tally is also inclusive of 2,646 patients who have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

