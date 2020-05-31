55 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): As many as 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 3,486.

According to the District Health Department, a total of 132 people have succumbed to the infection in Indore so far.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. (ANI)

