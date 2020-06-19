55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.
"He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his body," said Mullana Police Station SHO Narender Singh.
Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 05:44 IST
