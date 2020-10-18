55-year-old man electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): A 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Saturday in Hyderabad's Chaderghatarea after he came in contact with an electric pole.

According to P Devender, Assistant Commissioner of Police, the man was inebriated and was electrocuted after he tried to lean on the pole.

"The deceased, D Tammayya was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric pole. He was drunk and was trying to take support of the pole when this incident took place. He was spotted dead and a message has been sent to the concerned family members about the incident. A case yet to be registered." said the ACP. (ANI)