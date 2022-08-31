55-yr-old Delhi woman dies, but saves several lives

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): A 55-year-old Delhi woman, Krishna, went out for a walk, but she was found lying unconscious by the people on the road. The pedestrians informed her family and rushed her to Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center AIIMS where she was admitted with severe injury.

She was declared brain dead on August 29.

A team of doctors and transplant coordinators from ORBO counselled the family and they agreed to donate the organs and tissues.

"The awareness about brain stem death and organ donation was instrumental in the decision-making in Mrs Krishna's case. This once again underlines the importance of activities regarding organ and tissue." Said Dr Arti Vij, Head of ORBO, AIIMS, Delhi.



The liver of Krishna has been allocated to ILBS, one kidney to AIIMS Delhi, one kidney to AHR&R, and the heart to Fortis Escorts Okhla through NOTTO.

There was swift transport of a live heart during peak traffic hours and 9.2 km of peak traffic was covered in 14 minutes. The heart was transplanted into a 19-year-old boy at Fortis Escorts Okhla.

A team of doctors from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla retrieved a live donor heart in AIIMS hospital, Delhi earlier today. The live heart was transported from AIIMS to FEHI.

The team of doctors was led by Dr ZS Meharwal, Executive Director and Head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD and Heart Transplantation Programme, Dr Vishal Rastogi, Head, Heart Failure Clinic at FEHI, and Dr Naveen Saraf, Director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery.

The team was alerted by National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) about a possible cadaveric heart donor (brain dead) in AIIMS Delhi earlier today. The team left at 5.48 PM today to retrieve the heart. The donor heart along with the team reached at 06:02 pm. The ambulance swiftly completed the 9.2 km in 14 minutes amidst a traffic rush. (ANI)

