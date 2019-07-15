550 teaching, 519 non-teaching posts vacant in Allahabad University: HRD Minister

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 550 teaching and 519 non-teaching posts are lying vacant at the Allahabad University, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed Parliament on Monday.

"The number of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the University of Allahabad, a Central University in Prayagraj, is 550 and 519 respectively," Pokhriyal said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said the university has advertised all vacant teaching posts and 32 non-teaching posts.

Outlining the shortage of quality teaching faculty in the higher education institutes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in June had issued guidelines to fill the vacant positions within six months' time. (ANI)

