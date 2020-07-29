5,503 new COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka has reported 5,503 new COVID-19 cases, 2,397 discharged and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state Health Department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus stands at 1,12,504 in the state.

Of which, 67,448 cases are active, 42,901 patients have discharged and 2,155 died due to the virus.

Meanwhile, India breached the 15-lakh mark on Wednesday, now standing at 15.31 lakh positive cases.

As many as 768 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. (ANI)

