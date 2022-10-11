55,07,261 voters to exercise their franchise in the State, says CEO Maneesh Garg

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Electoral Registration Officers have completed the process of finalisation of electoral rolls till October 1, as per the schedule given by the Election Commission of India, stated Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here today.

He said that a total of 53,88,409 voters was registered in the State as per the draft publication on August 16, 2022, and after the revision of the photo electoral rolls, 1,63,925 new voters have been registered while the names of 45,073 voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls due to death, transfer, duplication of registration etc.

The CEO said that due to continuous and concerted efforts made by the Election Department under the UTSAV campaign, 69,781 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years were registered thereby increasing the percentage enrolment of 18-19 years old electors from 46 per cent to 75 per cent of the projected population during this period.



The CEO further said that taking into account the deletions, there has been a net increase of 1,18,852 voters, which accounts for a 2.21 per cent increase. He said that the list of service voters has also been completed and there were 67532 service voters in the state till today.

Maneesh Garg said that now there was a total of 55,07,261 general voters in the State, which includes 27,80,208 males, 27,27,016 females and 37 third-gender electors. Also, the number of persons with disability (PWD) electors has increased to 56001 marking an increase of 1,470. He said that in comparison to the overall gender ratio of 976, the elector gender ratio has increased from 978 to 981 in the State during the summary revision of electoral rolls. He further said that there were 104486 voters in 14-Sulah AC of Kangra district which was the highest in the State, while 21-Lahaul & Spiti AC had 24744 voters, the lowest among all the ACS.

Garg further added that all the voter lists are also available on the website of the Election Department www.ceohimachal.nic.in and any person can verify their names registered in the list through the NVSP portal or voter helpline mobile application and in case, their name is missing, or requires correction, the same can be added/rectified by submitting Form-6/Form-8. (ANI)

