Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): A light and sound show, commemorating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, was held on the banks of river Sutlej in Ladhowal, Ludhiana on Friday.
According to the official Twitter handle of Government of Punjab, more than 1500 people attended the light and sound show.
The show depicted the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)
550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: Light and sound show held on banks of Sutlej in Ludhiana
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:15 IST
