550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab: SGPC president urges Punjab CM to appoint representatives for preparations

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Thursday urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to appoint two representatives of the state government in order to jointly celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev here.

Longowal, in a letter, said: "On the direction of Jathedar of Akal Takht, a joint committee will be formed and two representatives of the state government will be included in the committee to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev."

The Punjab government and the SGPC will jointly celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of three cabinet ministers, Jathedar (High Priest) of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh and Longowal last month.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the auspicious 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab as National Tolerance Day. (ANI)

