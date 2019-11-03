550th Parkash Purb: Punjab announces free bus services to visit Sultanpur Lodhi from November 5 to 12

Chandigarh (Punjab) [india], Nov 3 (ANI): The Punjab government will offer free bus service for Sangat coming to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

A meeting regarding this was held today by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with the officers of Tourism and Transport Departments.

In the meeting, Channi said that the step has been undertaken on the initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department. "In accordance with the decision taken, 1,500 buses would ply daily to take the Sangat to Sultanpur Lodhi from 5-12 November," he said.

The minister further divulged that the detailed schedule of the buses has been sent to the deputy commissioners and the SDMs of all the districts.

The uses have been allotted village and city wise in every assembly constituency so as to ensure that a maximum number of devotees are able to visit Sultanpur Lodhi, he said.

He informed that the tourism department has also started around the clock operational toll-free number 1800-180-0550 for enabling the people to obtain any information with regard to the celebrations.

The main event of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations would be organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 with the multi-media and sound show near the main pandal to continue till November 15.



The foundation stone of the National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at GNDU would be laid on November 8, with 'Ik-Noor Inter Faith' conclave.



After opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, the Chief Minister would felicitate 550 prominent personalities of all walks of life at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium in Kapurthala.

The Guru Nanak Literature Festival and other major events would be held at Dera Baba Nanak on November 10. (ANI)