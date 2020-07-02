552 kg narcotics confiscated from Haryana's Fatehabad in last 6 months

Chandigarh [India], July 2 (ANI): Haryana Police have confiscated over 552 kg narcotics worth crores of rupees in Fatehabad district alone during the last six months period between January and June 2020.

Police have also arrested 286 accused by registering 162 cases under the NDPS Act.

"A large quantity of drugs including 5 kg 759 gram of heroin, 13 kg 185 gram opium, 514 kg 690 gram poppy husk, 18 kg 427 gram ganja and 225 opium plants were seized from the possession of arrested accused. In addition, police teams have also recovered 53345 tablets/capsules and 82 bottle syrups, fallen under the category of prohibited medicines," Haryana Police spokesperson said today.

He said that following the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana Manoj Yadava's directives, the State Police force acting tough to completely crush the menace of drugs and its distribution network.

The district Superintendents of Police have been taking stern action to bust the network of supply chain and tightening the noose on those involved in peddling them in the State. (ANI)

