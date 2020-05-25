56 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally at 3,064

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Indore on Sunday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the district to 3,064, according to the office of Chief Medical and Health Officer.

With two more deaths, the toll in Indore has mounted to 116.

As many as 64 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. (ANI)

