56 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, tally reaches 362 in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): With the discovery of 56 new COVID-19 cases on April 13, the number of positive cases of infection in Indore reached 362.

However, two patients, including a female senior citizen, who had earlier tested positive for the disease have been cured and discharged from the MRTB Hospital, according to the health bulletin issued by the chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, one more death due to COVID-19 was reported on Monday, taking the toll to 33 in Indore.

Meanwhile, as many as 604 people have tested positive for coronavirus in entire Madhya Pradesh, with 43 deaths being reported due to the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Monday, with 905 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 9352.

It includes 979 cured and discharged patients, 1 migrated case and 324 deaths. (ANI)

