56 people sent to quarantine after dietician at LNJP hospital tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): At least 56 people have been sent to quarantine after a dietician associated with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital mess tested positive for COVID-19.

"The kitchen of LNJP Hospital has been temporarily shut down till the test reports of the persons sent to quarantine become available. At present, food facility is being provided by two of our in-house canteen facilities," Dr JC Passey, Medical Superintendent of LNJP Hospital said.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

