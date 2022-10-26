5,629 sites identified for cleanliness drive: Ministry of home affairs on campaign 2.0

New Delhi [India], 26 October (ANI): On the lines of Special Campaign conducted in 2021, Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting Special Campaign 2.0 from 2 October to 31 October 2022.

Under the Preparatory Phase (from 14th Sept to 30th Sept 2022), a total of 5,629 campaign sites were identified for cleanliness campaign by the Ministry with special focus on field/outstation offices having public interface.



Pendency in various categories such as MP's References, Parliamentary Assurances, IMC References, State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances and PG Appeals were identified for their effective disposal along with files to be weeded out and sent to the NAI.

Special Campaign 2.0 is being carried out by the CAPFs across Leh to Itanagar. Other attached/subordinate offices are also participating actively. A large no. of tweets are also being issued by CAPFs and Delhi Police tagging @PIBHomeAffairs, and the same are being re-tweeted by the PIB twitter handle, as part of publicizing the Special Campaign.

MHA is making all efforts to achieve the goal of Special Campaign 2.0. Some photographs of the Special Campaign 2.0 are shown below. (ANI)

