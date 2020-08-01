563 more COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): As many as 563 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been reported from Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 42,646, said the State Health Department.

According to the official data, the state currently has 11,979 active cases and 29,977 recovered cases. With 10 more deaths, a total of 690 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

India on Saturday reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the health ministry's website, there are 5,65,103 active cases while 10,94,374 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated.

764 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the death toll to 36,511. (ANI)

