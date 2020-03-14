57 incidents of violence reported during nominations for local body polls in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday said that 43 incidents of violence were reported during the nominations for Zila Panchayat Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC). As many as 14 incidents of violence were reported during municipality nominations.

Sawang said that in total, 57 incidents of violence were reported in the local body election nominations last week. "Police will verify every complaint and investigate the matter. Control rooms are set up all over the state. We are closely coordinating with the Election Commission officials," he said.

The DGP informed that out of 10,514 weapons in the state, 8,015 have been deposited with the police. During checkings across the state, Rs 1.84 crore unaccounted cash has been seized. Gold worth Rs 1.4 crore and silver worth Rs 18 lakh have also been seized.

The Excise Department has filed 1,605 cases and arrested 1,562 persons. As many as 7,752 liters of country liquor seized. 5400 liters of IML was also seized. 2 lakh litres of jaggery wash is seized. 4,752 kg ganja was also seized.

The DGP informed that as of now 1,915 hypersensitive areas have been identified in ZPTCs, MPTCs. More than one lakhs police forces along with all ancillaries will be deployed for the elections.

The DGP did not react to opposition parties' allegations that police have surrendered themselves to the ruling party.

He said that three persons have been arrested in Macharla incident where the TDP leaders were attacked. An investigation is going on in Tenali case where a liquor carton was placed in a TDP leader's house. (ANI)

