57 more people test COVID-19 positive in J-K, tally 5,098

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): With 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory has climbed to 5,098, officials said.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir administration, three persons succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death toll to 62.

"57 new COVID-19 positive cases including 28 from Jammu and 29 from Kashmir reported, taking the total number of positive cases in the union territory to 5098. Also, 3 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division today, taking the death toll to 62," said the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

India's COVID-19 count on Monday reached 3,32,424, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

