57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): As many as 57 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday including 15 from Jaipur and 12 from Banswara in Rajasthan.

"Now, the total active cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan stands at 520," the state's Health Department said.

India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,412, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. 5,709 are active COVID-19 cases and 503 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.

The toll due to the virus has risen to 199. (ANI)

