57-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing girl in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged sexual harassment of a 19-year-old girl in 2018.
According to Mumbai Police, a local court Wednesday had sent the accused to police custody till February 15.
The incident came to light when the victim registered a case on February 10. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:54 IST
