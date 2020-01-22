New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A 57-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Natasha Kapur, resident of Aurangzeb Lane. Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot.
The police have sent the body for the post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on. (ANI)
57-year-old woman commits suicide in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:52 IST
