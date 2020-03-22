57-yr-old tests positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): A 57-year-old man has tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of cases within the eastern Indian state to four on Saturday.

The patient, a resident of Dumdum in Kolkata, was admitted on March 16 with fever and dry cough. However, the symptom intensified with acute respiratory distress syndrome and he was put on a ventilator.

The person is currently kept in isolation ICU at a private hospital in Kolkata.

According to the data compiled by the Union Home Ministry, India has so far has reported 315 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. (ANI)

