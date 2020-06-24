572 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI): Gujarat has reported 572 new COVID-19 positive cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of reported cases in the state now stands at 29,001.

According to state Health Department, 21,096 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,736 patients have succumbed to the virus.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday after the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

