576 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A total of 576 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, said State government on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the states stands at 6189, said the government.

A total of 19 deaths reported today, taking the death toll to 588.

A total of 12,116 people have been discharged after the treatment in the State.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday.

The death toll has gone up to 14,011 and the country has 1,78,014 active cases and 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

