5,789 entities loses FCRA registration

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): A total of 5,789 entities across the country lost their registration on Saturday under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) on grounds of their failure in submitting a renewal application to enjoy the facility despite several reminders from the government, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Of them, 179 are those who were denied FCRA registration on some specific grounds which are needed to avail the facility being provided by the MHA-- the nodal agency having authority to grant FCRA registration to NGOs and associations.

The renewal application of a total of 12,989 entities received between September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2021 is under scrutiny and only 179 of them are denied registration, said an MHA official while clarifying the updated number.

"As on January 2022, there are 16,829 live associations who are registered under FCRA. The FCRA registration of 18,778 entities was expiring between September 29, 2020, and September 31, 2021," said the official.

"Currently, the FCRA registration of 5,789 entities has been denied as they did not apply for the renewal of the facility despite several reminders sent by the government," he added.

The clarification came as the FCRA website of the MHA was showing that the registration of 12, 580 entities under FCRA has been ceased or expired on Saturday.



As per the official, 12,580 is the total number of entities whose registration under FCRA has been seized so far in previous.

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Medical Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India are among 5,789 entities whose Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence expired on Saturday.

Of the total 5,789 entities, 600 belong to Delhi and some famous institutes among them include Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, IIT Delhi, Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts and Indian Institute Of Public Administration.

The official website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act mentions the names of these entities whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired on Saturday.

Sources said either these entities did not apply for renewal of their FCRA licence or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rejected their applications after finding some issues in the paperwork.

Among other organisations and entities whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired are Tuberculosis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen's Cooperatives Ltd, Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association.

The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering, All India Marwari Yuva Manch, Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, India Islamic Cultural Centre and Godrej Memorial Trust are also among these organisations. (ANI)

