58 COVID-19 positive para-military jawans admitted to Greater Noida hospital so far: DG ITBP SS Deswal

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Referral Hospital in Greater Noida has received 58 jawans from various para-military forces who have tested COVID-19 positive, said DG ITBP SS Deswal on Tuesday.

ITBP has also started treating Himveers in the hospital in Noida. Referral Hospital Greater Noida is a 200 bedded dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

"Referral hospital in Greater Noida, dedicated to COVID-19 patients has received patients from all Central armed police forces. Currently, 58 jawans from ITBP, BSF and CISF are admitted at the hospital. Teams of specialist doctors are treating our jawans 24x7," DG ITBP SS Deswal told ANI.

Deswal also said that doctors are well equipped with PPEs and other necessary equipment required to treat COVID-19 patients.

"All other jawans coming into contact of affected personnel are being put into quarantine facilities," he said.

So far, CRPF has the maximum 150 coronavirus affected patients followed by BSF whose 67 personnel have been tested positive for the infection. CISF, ITBP, SSB have fewer numbers of jawans infected with the coronavirus. (ANI)