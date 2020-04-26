58 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2141

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): 58 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,141, the state Health Department said.

Out of the total cases reported today, 11 are from Ajmer, 1 each from Hanumagarh and Jhalawar,15 from Jodhpur, 7 from Jaipur, 3 from Kota and 20 found in Nagaur.

According to the state health department, of the total of 2,141 COVID-19 patients in the state, 513 have recovered and 244 have been discharged.

So far, 35 people in the state have died due to the infection. (ANI)